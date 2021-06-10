Paddy transplantation in Amritsar

By PTI|   Published: 10th June 2021 4:59 pm IST
Amritsar: Workers prepare to plant paddy saplings in a field, as transplantation in Punjab begins, in Amritsar, Thursday, June 10, 2021. The decision to begin sowing on June 10 came considering the shortage of labour due to the ongoing pandemic. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_10_2021_000091B)
Amritsar: Workers plant paddy saplings in a field, as transplantation in Punjab begins, in Amritsar, Thursday, June 10, 2021. The decision to begin sowing on June 10 came considering the shortage of labour due to the ongoing pandemic. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_10_2021_000092B)
Amritsar: Workers plant paddy saplings in a field, as transplantation in Punjab begins, in Amritsar, Thursday, June 10, 2021. The decision to begin sowing on June 10 came considering the shortage of labour due to the ongoing pandemic. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_10_2021_000100B)

