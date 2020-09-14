Pak carried out 3,186 ceasefire violations incidents along LoC

New Delhi, Sep 14 : There have been 3,186 incidents of ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region in this year till September 7, the government said in the Parliament on Monday.

The centre also stated that in addition to the ceasefire violations, 242 incidents of cross-border firing have occurred along Indo-Pakistan International Border in Jammu region in this year till August 31.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik in a written reply to CM Ramesh in Rajya Sabha said also stated that there have been eight fatal casualties and two non-fatal casualties of Army personnel occurred in Jammu and Kashmir this year till September 7, 2020.

“In addition, there have been five non-fatal casualties of BSF personnel occurred along International Border and Line of Control in J&K,” the minister said in the reply.

“He also stated that there have been appropriate retaliation to the ceasefire violations.

“Appropriate retaliation to the ceasefire violations, as required, has been carried out by Indian Army/BSF,” the minister said.

In addition, all the cases of ceasefire violations are taken up with Pakistan authorities through the established mechanisms of hotlines, flag meetings, Directorate General of Military Operations talks as well as diplomatic channels between the two countries.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.