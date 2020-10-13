Pak govt to allow oppn alliance to stage rallies

Islamabad, Oct 13 : The Pakistan government has decided to allow an opposition alliance to stage protest rallies anywhere in the country as long as they do not create chaos, a media report said.

According to The Express Tribune report, the decision was taken during a meeting on Monday convened by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance comprising 11 of the country’s opposition parties, was created last month in an effort to oust the incumbent government over its “failures in all sectors”.

In the meeting, Khan said that a peaceful protest is a democratic and constitutional right of every citizen and his government would not deny the opposition parties this right.

However, nobody would be allowed to create chaos in the country under the garb of protest, the premier was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.

The PDM will formally launch its anti-government campaign with a public meeting in Gujranwala on October 16.

It will hold its second public meeting in Karachi on October 18, third in Quetta on October 25, fourth in Peshawar on November 22, fifth in Multan on November 30 and the last one in Lahore on December 13.

The alliance has appointed Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as its first phase President.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.