Pak issues new travel advisory

News Desk 1Published: 31st October 2020 12:57 pm IST

Islamabad, Oct 31 (IAN) Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued a new travel advisory, under which it has reduced the number of countries from where passengers will be allowed to enter without a coronavirus test.

The latest travel advisory issued on Friday, which will be valid from November 6 till December 31, divides international travellers into two categories, Geo News reported.

Passengers under category A will not need a negative Covid-19 test, while those in category B will be required to undergo coronavirus screening 96 hours prior to boarding a flight to Pakistan.

Amid the recent resurgences in several countries, the nations under in category A has been reduced from 30 to 22.

These include Singapore, China, Cuba, Estonia, Japan, Ghana, Norway, Turkey, Vietnam, South Korea, New Zealand, Australia, and Sri Lanka.

The new advisory requires airlines to ensure the coronavirus SOPs are followed and has made it mandatory for passengers to fill out the health declaration form.

