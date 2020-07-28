Pak records lowest COVID-19 deaths in 3 months

A total of 1,890,236 tests have been carried out thus far, according to government data.

Posted By News Desk Published: 28th July 2020 12:15 pm IST

Islamabad: Pakistan has recorded its lowest single-day COVID-19 death tally in the past three months, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Zafar Mirza.

The 20 new deaths on Monday was an 87 per cent reduction in COVID-19 related deaths, according to Mirza, who added that the country witnessed a peak with 153 fatalities on June 20, reports The Express Tribune.

The country has so far reported 274,288 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 241,025 recoveries and 5,842 deaths nationwide.

In the past 24 hours, Pakistan reported 1,176 confirmed cases, 3,529 recoveries and 20 deaths.

Around 22,056 tests were carried out during this time.

In the past couple of weeks, government officials have pointed at the reduction in the number of reported cases as well as in the name of recorded deaths as indicators that the government induced measures are working, and the pandemic situation is improving in the country.

According to government data, the COVID-19 curve is taking a downward turn. However, authorities have expressed concerns that if precautionary measures are flouted during Eidul Azha, the pandemic may again take a turn for the worse.

Source: IANS
