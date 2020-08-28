Pak registers 415 more COVID-19 cases; tally reaches 295,053

Pakistan have conducted 2.5m tests so far

By Mansoor Updated: 28th August 2020 12:43 pm IST
Islamabad: Pakistan registered 415 more cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 295,053, the health ministry said on Friday.

Nine more people died overnight due to the disease, pushing the death toll to 6,283, it said, adding that 279,937 people have recovered so far across the country.

Cases per province

Sindh reported the maximum number of 129,081 cases, followed by Punjab at 96,636, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at 35,923, Islamabad at 15,578, Balochistan at 12,742, Gilgit-Baltistan at 2,816 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) at 2,277.

The authorities have conducted 2,559,261 tests so far across the country to detect the viral infection, the ministry said.

Source: PTI
