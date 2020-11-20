Pak reports 2,500 new Covid-19 cases

Islamabad, Nov 20 : Pakistan has registered more than 2,500 new Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour period, marking a highest single-day spike after four months, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

In its latest update, the NCOC said that the country reported 2,547 new cases on Thursday, which increased the overall infection tally to 365,927, Dawn news reported.

Earlier over 2,500 cases were reported on July 11 and since then the number of cases was decreasing.

The number of daily cases dropped to less than 300 in September but it again star­ted increasing in October.

An official of the National Institute of Health said it was expected that the number of cases would increase during the winter season.

“Virus of influenza becomes more active during winters. Moreover, the number of Covid-19 cases had decreased due to rains as coronavirus becomes heavy in humid atmosphere and immediately drops on the land.

“However, during winter, due to less humidity, it remains stagnant in the air for more time,” Dawn news quoted the official as saying.

The NCOC further said that the country’s death toll has increased to 7,248, while the number of recovered persons has reached 326,674.

