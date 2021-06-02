Pak star Saba Qamar recalls receiving Eidi from Irrfan Khan, watch

Hyderabad: Pakistani actress Saba Qamar is a talent powerhouse who wooed Indian audience with her charismatic performance in 2017 Bollywood film Hindi Medium opposite late actor Irrfan Khan. In a recent interview, Saba shared a wonderful memory with Irrfan.

The actress recently appeared in the Pakistani show Ghabrana Mana hai where she made an interesting revelation about Irrfan Khan giving her Eidi.

Revealing that she was shooting for Hindi Medium in Delhi during Eid, she reminisced about her friendship with him. “I told him that I wanted Eidi from him and he ended up giving me a note. I still have it,” she said.

Saba also recalled how working with Irrfan Khan was a beautiful memory. She said, “I had been his fan since childhood. I always wanted to work with him and I used to always say that if I ever got an opportunity from India, I’d like to work with Irrfan Khan and I was lucky that the first opportunity I got was with him. I learnt a lot from him.”

Watch her interview below:

Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020, after battling with cancer for almost two years. Aftering knowing about his death, Saba Qamar took to her Instagram and penned an emotional note.

Sharing a couple of pictures from the movie Hindi medium, the actress wrote, “Deeply disturbed to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. I still can’t absorb the news. It feels like yesterday coming back from the sets of Hindi Medium. You taught me a lot as an actor and a mentor. It is indeed a huge loss to the cinema world. Such a brilliant actor gone too soon. You left a huge irreplaceable void in Cinema Irfan. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May Allah give them strength to bear this loss. RIP Raj 💔 Yours Only, Meeta.”