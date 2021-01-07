Pak urges Afghanistan to take action against terrorists

Islamabad, Jan 7 : Pakistan on Thursday urged neighbouring Afghanistan to take action against terrorists after a soldier was killed in firing from across the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An Army’s statement issued in Islamabad on Wednesday night said that terrorists fired at a Pakistani military post from the Afghan side of the border in the Mohmand tribal district, reports Xinhua news agency.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri condemned what he called “the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan”.

“Pakistan calls upon the Government of Afghanistan to take immediate action against the terrorists and terrorist groups finding sanctuaries in Afghanistan to target Pakistani security forces,” Chaudhri said in a statement.

Pakistani security officials said that militants have crossed the border into Afghanistan as a result of major operations in the country’s tribal regions.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a nearly 2,600-km border, mostly porous.

Mohmand, bordering Afghanistan’s Kunar province, is one of Pakistan’s seven tribal districts, which was once a Taliban stronghold.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.