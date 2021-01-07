Pak urges Afghanistan to take action against terrorists

By IANS|   Published: 7th January 2021 4:13 pm IST
Pak urges Afghanistan to take action against terrorists

Islamabad, Jan 7 : Pakistan on Thursday urged neighbouring Afghanistan to take action against terrorists after a soldier was killed in firing from across the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An Army’s statement issued in Islamabad on Wednesday night said that terrorists fired at a Pakistani military post from the Afghan side of the border in the Mohmand tribal district, reports Xinhua news agency.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri condemned what he called “the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan”.

“Pakistan calls upon the Government of Afghanistan to take immediate action against the terrorists and terrorist groups finding sanctuaries in Afghanistan to target Pakistani security forces,” Chaudhri said in a statement.

READ:  Amazon bows, drops cases against Raj Thackeray and MNS

Pakistani security officials said that militants have crossed the border into Afghanistan as a result of major operations in the country’s tribal regions.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a nearly 2,600-km border, mostly porous.

Mohmand, bordering Afghanistan’s Kunar province, is one of Pakistan’s seven tribal districts, which was once a Taliban stronghold.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 7th January 2021 4:13 pm IST
Back to top button