Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch district

Jammu, Dec 21 : Pakistan continued ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district on Monday.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said that at about 7.40 p.m. on Monday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch district.

The spokesman said Indian army retaliated befittingly.

Monday’s ceasefire violation by Pakistan was the third consecutive violation in the last three days along the LoC in J&K.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has with impunity violated the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999. Since January this year, 30 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in more than 3,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in J&K.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.