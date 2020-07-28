Pak violates ceasefire on LoC in Poonch

Posted By Nihad Amani Published: 28th July 2020 2:16 pm IST
Jammu: Pakistan violated ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday in J&K’s Poonch district yet again as it breached the LoC in two sectors of the district.

Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman said: “At about 10 a.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Degwar and Qasba sectors of Poonch district. The Indian army is retaliating befittingly.”

Pakistan has been violating ceasefire with impunity on the LoC in J&K ever since the beginning of this year. So far it has violated 2,711 times in which 21 civilians have been killed and 94 injured.

Lives of hundreds of border villagers have been thrown out of gear as their families, homes, cattle and agricultural fields are in constant threat.

Source: IANS
