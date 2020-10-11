Pakistan announces revised itinerary for home series vs Zimbabwe

New Delhi, Oct 11 : Logistical and operational challenges have forced Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to announce a revised itinerary for the forthcoming white-ball series against Zimbabwe at home.

The series comprises three ODIs and three T20Is.

The ODIs, which were originally scheduled to take place on October 30, and November 1 and 3 in Multan have now been shifted to Rawalpindi. The ODI series is part of the ICC men’s cricket World Cup Super League.

The T20I leg of the tour has been moved to Lahore, after originally being planned to take place in Rawalpindi.

After Multan became unavailable due to logistical and operational reasons, we took the opportunity to revisit the entire schedule and have come up with an itinerary that is suitable for the teams, match officials, broadcasters, event staff and other support agencies,” Zakir Khan, PCB Director (International Cricket), was quoted as saying by the ICC website.

“In the meantime, we are also in regular touch with the [Pakistan Meteorological] Department and seeking their forecast for smog during November. We will continue to liaise with the Met Office and monitor the situation, and, if required, will make necessary changes.

Khan said the team would aim to qualify for the World Cup from this series.

“The availability of Rawalpindi has ensured there is no uncertainty for our ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches as we aim to collect maximum points from this series to achieve our target of qualifying directly for the ICC’s pinnacle 50-over event,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.