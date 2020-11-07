Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets in 1st T20I

Rawalpindi, Nov 7 : Captain Babar Azam scored 82 as Pakistan eased to a six-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the first T20I here on Saturday. Pakistan chased down a target of 157 with seven balls to spare, and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Zimbabwe were restricted to 156/6 wickets in 20 overs with Haris Rauf and Wahab Riaz taking two wickets each. Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain and spinner Usman Qadir also chipped in with a wicket each while Wesley Madhevere was unbeaten on 70 off 48 balls to take his team over the 150-run mark.

In reply, Pakistan were buoyed by an 80-run stand between Babar and Mohammad Hafeez, who scored 36 off 32 balls. Babar faced 55 balls, hitting nine fours and one six and was dismissed in 17th over. Hafeez was out when the scores were levelled, after which a leg bye gave Pakistan the win. Paksitan ended their innings at 157/4 wickets in 18.5 overs.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 156/6 in 20 overs (Wesley Madhevere 70 not out, Sean Williams 25; Haris Rauf 2/25) vs Pakistan 157/4 in 18.5 overs (Babar Azam 82, Mohammad Hafeez 36; Blessing Muzarabani 2/26)

Source: IANS

