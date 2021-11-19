Pakistan-China joint ventures face hurdles

New Delhi: The increasing number of joint ventures between Islamabad and Beijing under the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are confronted with some practical difficulties, The Express Tribune quoted an official as saying

In an online address to the Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) executive committee on Thursday, its President Wang Zihai called for the swift resolution of issues and removal of impediments.

“The government of Pakistan is fully cognisant of the issues and this has led to the creation of alternative dispute resolution courts in the country,” The Express Tribune report quoted Wang as saying.

The joint chamber has established an online platform to provide assistance in solving the problems and issues of Chinese companies pertaining to domestic policies and regulations.

He hailed the initiative of the chamber to facilitate foreign investors who entered into business partnerships with Pakistani entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the occasion, PCJCCI Senior Vice President Ehsan Chaudhry assured the participants that the interest of investors engaged in joint ventures under CPEC would be protected.

“Along with the online platform, the PCJCCI will keep on playing a proactive role in overcoming the difficulties faced in the implementation of joint ventures being established in collaboration with foreign firms.”