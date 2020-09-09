Pakistan condemns attack on Afghan Vice Prez Saleh’s convoy

By News Desk 1 Published: 9th September 2020 1:58 pm IST
Islamabad, Sep 9 : Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the bomb attack targeting the convoy of Afghanistan’s Vice President Amrullah Saleh in central Kabul which killed at least ten people and wounded 15 others.

In a tweet, the Foreign ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that it is a matter of relief that the first VP remained unharmed during the tragic incident, geo news reported.

“We extend heartfelt sympathies & condolences to bereaved families and pray for the swift recovery of those wounded,” read the tweet.

The blast took place at around 7:35 a.m.(local time) in Sabiqa Square of Taimani locality, sending a column of thick smoke into the sky and triggering panic, a witness told Xinhua earlier in the day.

“The blast also caused destruction in the populated area,” he added.

Wednesday’s attack comes as Afghan negotiators and the Taliban are expected to begin peace talks soon in the Qatari capital of Doha.

Saleh is President Ashraf Ghani’s “first” deputy. The second vice president is Sarwar Danish.

