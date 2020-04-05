Pakistan coronavirus tally surpasses 3100

Islamabad: Pakistan coronavirus tally surpassed 3,100 and death toll reached 45.

According to Dawn, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Pakistan is 3118.

Punjab province has the highest number of cases in the country. It also witnessed the highest single-day surge in the number of patients with 184 new cases, taking the province’s total to 1380.

Meanwhile, Sindh has confirmed 51 new cases of coronavirus in the province, taking the tally to 881.

The total number of cases in Balochistan has increased to 189, said provincial government spokesperson Liaqat Shahwani.

More than a million declared cases have been registered in 200 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 228,000 are now considered recovered.

Source: ANI

