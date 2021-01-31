Pakistan name 20-man squad for South Africa T20Is

Karachi, Jan 31 : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday named a 20-man squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa beginning February 11.

Pakistan are currently engaged in a two-Test series against the Quinton de Kock-led side, winning the first match by seven wickets at the National Stadium here on Friday. The second Test between the two sides will begin from February 4 in Rawalpindi.

The three T20Is will then be played at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on February 11, 13 and 14.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Niwaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfarar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, Zahid Mehmood

South Africa squad: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Pite van Biljon, Glenton Stuurman, Jacques Snyman

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.