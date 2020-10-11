Pakistan now violates ceasefire on LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Oct 11 : In its latest ceasefire breach, Pakistan used small arms and artillery to target Indian positions on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Col Devender Anand said at about 6.45 p.m., Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and artillery shelling along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri.

“Indian Army retaliated befittingly,” he added.

Pakistan also violated the ceasefire in Khari Karmara and Degwar sectors of the LoC in Poonch district earlier in the day.

Two BSF troopers and a woman were injured in Pakistan shelling on the LoC in Poonch district on Saturday.

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Mankote, Mendhar and Khari Karmara sectors of Poonch district on Saturday.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has violated the LoC ceasefire 3,190 times, leaving 24 civilians dead and over 100 injured.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.