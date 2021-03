Pakistan Prime Minister Imran has tested positive for the coronavirus, his top aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan confirmed in a tweet.

This comes two days after Imran Khan took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Faisal Sultan said that Khan is presently self-isolating at home.

PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) March 20, 2021

Khan’s spokesman Dr Shehbaz Gill said that the prime minister has just a slight fever and cough.