Pakistan registers highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, deaths

Islamabad: The COVID-19 situation in Pakistan does not seem to abate just yet, as it recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,843 people in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 371,508.

The country also registered its highest single-day coronavirus death toll with 42 people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll of the country to 7,603, reported Geo News.

So far 328,931 patients have recovered from the virus while the number of active cases stands at 34,974.

Over 17,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the country in the past week while over 490 lives were lost, Geo News reported.

Reviewing the COVID-19 situation, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday had imposed a ban on indoor weddings and large public gatherings, which came in effect on Friday.

The development came on the back of the National Command and Operations Centre’s (NCOC) recommendations to ban public gatherings exceeding 300 people, allowing outdoor dining and takeaway till 10:00 pm, closing down cinemas, theatres and shrines and closing markets early with ‘safe days’.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC Chief Asad Umar said the body will be recommending cutting short the 2021 summer break in educational institutes to compensate for early and extended winter vacations this year, according to Geo News.

The final decision will be taken in the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers’ Conference scheduled for Monday.

