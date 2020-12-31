Pakistan to play 10 bilateral series in 2021

Lahore, Dec 31 : Pakistan will play 10 bilateral series in 2021, apart from the T20 World Cup, said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani.

“In 2021, we have around 10 bilateral series and a global event. I am optimistic these competitions as well as the highly-improved, advanced and competitive domestic cricket, will help these youngsters to mature and transform into top performers across all formats,” said Mani on the PCB podcast.

“The national side has a formidable backroom staff, led by Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis and Younis Khan, who are proven performers. Surely, these youngsters will benefit from their experience and improve their cricket skills and knowledge.”

South Africa and England have confirmed tours to Pakistan in January and October respectively. South Africa will also host the Pakistan women’s team for a three ODI and three T20I series in January-February, which will be part of their preparations for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021.

