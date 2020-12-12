Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch district

Jammu, Dec 12 : Pakistan used small arms and mortar shells on Saturday to violate ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Defence Ministry Colonel Devender Anand said that at about 6 p.m. on Saturday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch district.

The spokesman said the Indian army retaliated befittingly.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has been violating the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999 with impunity. Since January 2020, 30 civilians have been killed while over 100 others were injured in more than 3,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in J&K.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.