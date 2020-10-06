Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch district (Ld)

Srinagar, Oct 5 : After violating ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and intense shelling along the LoC in Poonch district on Monday.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said, “After initiating ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district at about 6.30 pm, Pakistan again initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Degwar sector of Poonch district at about 8 pm. In both the sectors, Indian army is retaliating befittingly”.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has been violating with impunity the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999.

In over 3,190 such ceasefire violations along the LoC since the beginning of this year, 24 civilians have been killed while 100 others have been injured.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.