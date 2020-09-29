Pakistan violates ceasefire in three J&K Sectors (Ld)

By News Desk 1Published: 30th September 2020 4:15 am IST

Srinagar, Sep 29 : Pakistani troops on Tuesday violated the ceasefire thrice on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, indulging in unprovoked firing and shelling on Indian positions.

Pakistan first targeted Indian positions in Poonch district, to which the Indian forces retaliated in a befitting manner.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said that Pakistani troops fired with small firearms and fired mortar shells along the LoC in Mankote Sector at 4.30 a.m.

In the afternoon, another similar ceasefire violation was reported from Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district.

“At about 5.15 p.m., Pakistan again violated ceasefire in the Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch district. The Indian Army retaliated to these firings.”

READ:  SA president calls for unity in diversity as nation celebrates heritage day

Pakistan has violated the LoC ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999 as many as 3,186 times this year, killing 24 Indian civilians and injuring over 100 others.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 30th September 2020 4:15 am IST
Back to top button