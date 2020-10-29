Pakistan violates LoC ceasefire in Poonch

By Sheikh Qayoom

Jammu, Oct 29 : In another ceasefire breach, Pakistan on Thursday began firing and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Col. Devender Anand, said that at 5.10 p.m., Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Shahpur sector of Poonch.

“Indian Army retaliated befittingly,” he said.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has been violating with impunity the bilateral ceasefire agreement. In nearly 3,200 such violations since January, 24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in villages near the LoC on the Indian side.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.