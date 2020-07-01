Pakistani army appoints first female lieutenant general

Islamabad: The Pakistani army has appointed the first female lieutenant general in the country’s history, a statement by the army’s media wing said.

Associated with the army’s medical corps, Major General Nigar Johar was promoted as the lieutenant general, the statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Tuesday, adding that after becoming the lieutenant general, Johar has been appointed as the first female Surgeon General of the Pakistani army, Xinhua news agency reported.

Johar hails from remote area Panjpir of Swabi district of the country’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and is currently serving as Commandant Military Hospital Rawalpindi.

She was promoted as a major general in 2017, becoming the third woman in the country’s history to get the rank.

