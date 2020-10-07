Pakistan’s ‘blue-eyed boy’ Arshad is now cafe owner

Islamabad: Remember the tea-seller from Pakistan who became an Internet sensation overnight? Arshad Khan, who worked at a tea stall, trended in 2016, for his striking looks and blue eyes, when a local photographer posted his picture on social media. He is trending again, but this time, not for his looks. The man known for handsome personality now owns a tea cafe in Islamabad.

Arshad Khan used to work at Islamabad’s Sunday Bazaar. The blue-eyed tea seller said in a 2016 interview that he had been living in Islamabad for 25 years and had joined a tea stall. Mr Khan was photographed at the tea stall by photographer Jiah Ali. Below is the photograph which gained him fame.

Arshad’s story was picked up by international media, including popular US website Buzzfeed.

He joined the modelling industry and now looks like this (below pic). Not much a difference. Right?

After he achieved global fame with the viral picture, Mr Khan was offered several modeling gigs and acting jobs. While he did foray into the entertainment business, the chaiwala is now back to his own city of Islamabad and has opened a cafe that honours his roots.

سوشل میڈیا سے شہرت پا کر ٹی وی ڈرامے میں کام کرنے والے ارشد خان المعروف 'چائے والا' نے اسلام آباد میں ماڈرن طرز کا چائے کا ڈھابہ کھول لیا ہے جہاں وہ خود بھی خاص مہمانوں کے لیے چائے بنائیں گے۔ دیکھیے حارث خالد کی اس ڈیجیٹل رپورٹ میں#Pakistan #Chaiwala #ArshadKhan pic.twitter.com/DomhlfUfAJ — Urdu News (@UrduNewsCom) October 3, 2020

According to Daily Pakistan, Arshad Khan has opened a cafe in the city named ‘Cafe Chaiwala Rooftop’. The modern style tea stall serves 15-20 dishes along with tea. Its bright decor has desi touches and truck designs.

Mr Khan now wants to devote time to the cafe. He plans to divide his time between the TV show he has been acting in and his newest venture.

News of the cafe has created a huge buzz on social media, and congratulatory tweets have poured in for Mr Khan.