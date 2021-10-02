Pakistan’s comedy legend Umer Sharif passes away at 66

Islamabad: Veteran Pakistani comedian and television personality Umer Sharif passed away on Saturday in Germany after a brief illness. He was 66.

The news of the demise of comedian Umerr Sharif was confirmed by Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany Dr. Mohammad Faisal. He made a tweet paying tribute to the comedy legend on his demise.

He posted, “With deep sorrow it is announced that Mr. Umer Sharif has passed away. In #Germany. Our deepest condolences to hie family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way.”

Three days after his stay in Germany, the legendary Pakistani comedian was expected to resume his travels to the United States (US) for medical treatment, but his departure was postponed due to a critical condition, Geo News reports.

Umer Sharif was transferred to a hospital in Nuremberg, Germany, on Wednesday, after his health deteriorated during his trip to the United States. The comedian has been diagnosed with multiple diseases including coronary artery disease.

Condolences pour in for Umer Sharif

As news of Sharif’s death broke, artists from Pakistan and India paid tributes on social media to offer condolences to his family. Actor-singer Ali Zafar tweeted, “The passing of the great Umar Sharif Sahab is a great loss. May Allah grant him a high place in heaven and peace to his family. Ameen.”

PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed his grief at the demise of Umar Sharif, recounting his contributions to the nation.

“Legendary Umar Sharif sahab passed away. I have no words to express my sorrow & sadness. He has spread so much happiness & laughter in his lifetime to be remembered forever,” wrote former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Saturday.

Legendary Umar Sharif sahab passed away. I have no words to express my sorrow & sadness. He has spread so much happiness & laughter in his lifetime to be remembered forever.



Indian comedian Kapil Sharma also bid a final goodbye to the legendary comedian took to Twitter and wrote, “Alvida may your soul Rest In Peace Folded #UmerShareef.”