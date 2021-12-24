Palestine calls for UN protection against assaults in West Bank

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 24th December 2021 2:11 pm IST
This picture taken on July 22, 2019, shows the demolition of a Palestinian building which was under construction, in the the Palestinian village of Sur Baher in East Jerusalem. - Israel demolished a number of Palestinian homes it considers illegally constructed near its separation barrier south of Jerusalem on July 22, in a move that drew international condemnation. Palestinian leaders slammed the demolitions in the Sur Baher area which straddles the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, but Israel defended them as essential to its security and noted they had been approved by its supreme court. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)

Ramallah: Palestine has called on the UN Security Council to protect people against the Israeli settlers’ assaults in the West Bank.

The Palestinian presidency said in a statement that it urges the international community, especially the UN Security Council, “to urgently intervene to provide international protection for the Palestinian people”, reports Xinhua news agency.

Referring to the recent escalation of tensions in the West Bank, the statement said that “the Israeli measures would thwart the US and the international efforts to revive the stalled peace process”.

On Thursday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas sent a message to the international community before Christmas Eve, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Abbas said in his message that “Christmas reminds us of the importance of justice, resilience and the Palestinian people’s quest for human dignity and freedom”.

Meanwhile, presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh told Voice of Palestine earlier on Thursday that the meeting between Abbas and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Ramallah on Wednesday “was candid and frank”.

“During the meeting, President Abbas stated that he was waiting for US President Joe Biden to fulfill his promises on the two-state solution, reopening the US Consulate in Jerusalem and ensuring that Israel halts its settlement construction,” he said.

