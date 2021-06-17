Palestinian woman shot dead after attempted car-ramming attack

Jerusalem: A Palestinian woman was shot dead by Israeli troops in the West Bank after she attempted to carry out a car-ramming attack, the army said.

The incident took place outside the Palestinian town of Hizma, northeast of Jerusalem, on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency. Israel’s state-owned Kan TV news reported that the woman was identified as a 29-year-old resident of Abu Dis, a town east of Jerusalem.

The woman drove to a place adjacent to Hizma where soldiers were “securing engineering activity”, before she attempted to run over the soldiers and exited her vehicle with a knife drawn, an Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement.

“The soldiers responded with fire toward the assailant and neutralised her,” the statement read.

In a similar incident on June 12, a 28-year-old Palestinian woman, who was reportedly associated with the Islamic Hamas movement and had been jailed in 2016-2018 for a stabbing attempt, was shot dead by an Israeli security guard at the Qalandiya checkpoint in the West Bank.

A photo of martyr Mai Afanah, 29 years old, who was shot dead today by Israeli occupation forces near the village of Hizma in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/4DF7KVE0hd — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 16, 2021

She had approached the cars crossing at the checkpoint manned by Israeli border police and civilian security guards, and ran toward them holding a knife in her hand.

A civilian guard fired several bullets at the woman after she kept getting closer without heeding the guard’s warning calls on her to stop.