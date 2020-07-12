Palghar: Guj-bound truck catches fire, traffic hit for an hour

By Qayam Published: July 12, 2020, 4:05 pm IST
fire

Palghar: A truck carrying plastic granules burst into flames on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Talasari in Palghar on Sunday morning, leaving traffic stalled for over an hour as firemen tried to douse the blaze, an official said.

The incident happened at around 9am and the truck was on its way from Bhiwandi near here to Sarigam in Gujarat’s Valsad district, a Talasari police station official said.

“The fire has been put out but the truck is fully gutted. There are no reports of injuries. Traffic was stalled for over an hour but has now resumed,” he informed.

Source: PTI
