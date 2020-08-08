Palghar lynching: Maha CID submits first report to Juvenile Board

Palghar (Maharashtra), Aug 8 : Moving ahead in the April 16 Palghar triple lynching case, the Maharashtra CID has filed its report against two juveniles, arrested in connection with the murder of two Sadhus and their driver, with the Juvenile Board, Bhiwandi (Thane), officials said here on Saturday.

Though there are a total of 11 juvenile accused in the case, the CID has filed the report against only two, and will follow with the report against the remaining nine soon, said an official.

On Thursday, the CID lodged its third charge sheet against 47 more accused in the case who were nabbed on May 13.

They have been charged with obstructing government officials on duty, and attempt to murder, as they pelted stones at a police team which had gone to arrest them, resulting in a firing incident on May 13.

In mid-July, the CID had filed two separate charge sheets, running to around 11,000 pages, naming 126 out of total 154 persons as common accused in two separate cases, before Dahanu Court Magistrate M.V. Jawale.

Meanwhile, 28 accused who were arrested, but whose names did not figure in the two charge sheets, have moved bail applications, which will come up for hearing on Monday, said their lawyer Amrut Adhikari.

These 28 persons have been lodged in judicial custody in various jails in Palghar and Thane districts owing to the Covid pandemic.

On the night of April 16, Kalpavrikshagiri Maharaj, 70, and his assistant Sushilgiri Maharaj, 35 of the Juna Akhada, and their driver, Nilesh Telgade, 30, were waylaid while en route from Mumbai to Surat for a funeral during the lockdown.

Taking them to be robbers or kidnappers, a huge mob of tribals and villagers attacked them with stones, sticks, and sickles and the trio later succumbed to the grievous injuries, sparking off a nationwide furore.

Source: IANS

