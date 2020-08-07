Pall of gloom descends on Powai after AI Express pilot’s death

By News Desk 1 Published: 8th August 2020 1:31 am IST
Mumbai, Aug 8 : A pall of gloom descended on the Powai suburb in north-east Mumbai following the death of Capt Deepak V. Sathe, the pilot of the Air India Express flight that skidded off the runaway at the “table top” Kozhikode airport on Friday evening, leaving at least 14 dead.

The Air India Express flight was returning from Dubai under the Vande Bharat mission.

Capt Sathe, 58, was a resident of Jalvayu Building in Powai.

According to local residents, he is survived by two sons, one of whom lives in Bengaluru while the other is in the US. They are expected to reach Kerala soon.

A former award winning Indian Air Force officer, Capt. Sathe had a 30-year long and accident free flying record, including around 18 years with Air India.

—IANS
