Pan shops sealed, dogs caged ahead of Trump’s visit

New Delhi: In a bid to keep all roads and walls around the airport spotless on 24th February, a day when US President Donald Trump will be visiting India, the health department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation sealed three paan shops at the airport circle.

“We have decided to seal the shops till further order,” said an AMC official.

The State, specifically the route which Trump will embark is undergoing special preparations with even the street dogs getting caged by the concerned authorities, according to sources.

According to Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana, the Gujarat authorities are spending Rs 100 Cr for embellishing the city to welcome Trump.

The Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is to be inaugurated by Trump has a car-parking space of 3000 automobiles and 10,000 two-wheelers.

Trump will visit the famous Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and take part in a roadshow. The two leaders will then inaugurate a new cricket stadium and address a gathering there.