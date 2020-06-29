Panasonic launches new rugged notebook in India

The sturdy lightweight Toughbook CF-SV8 weighs approximately 919 gram and comes with a guarantee for 4 years.

By Minhaj Adnan Published: June 29, 2020, 2:14 pm IST

New Delhi:  Panasonic on Monday announced the expansion of its rugged notebook offerings in India with the launch of Toughbook CF-SV8 at a starting price of Rs 1,50,000 plus tax.

The sturdy lightweight Toughbook CF-SV8 weighs approximately 919 gram and comes with a guarantee for 4 years.

“Our Toughbooks have been designed to withstand harsh conditions where normal laptops fail to deliver and, come in handy, especially for sectors such as Automobile, Pharmaceutical, logistics, Police Defence, Power and Utility. We very well understand the diverse applications of rugged notebooks and will continue to offer best-in-class technology to enhance mobile productivity,” Vijay Wadhawan, Group Chief, System Solutions Business, Panasonic India said in a statement.

The device is equipped with the latest 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8365U vPro processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256 GB SSD for internal storage delivering superior performance ranging from 10.5 – 15.5 hours of battery life.

The 12.1-inch Toughbook CF-SV8 comes pre-installed with the latest Windows 10 Pro operating system. Additionally, it offers high-speed data transfer with a USB 3.1 Type-C port.

Source: IANS
Categories
IndiaNewsTechnology
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close