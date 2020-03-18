Pandemic COVID-19 could kill millions in Iran

Tehran: In an unprecedented grim situation in Iran, millions could die if people continue traveling and ignore health advisories from the government.

State-television journalist who is also a doctor has given the warning on Tuesday citing Tehran’s Sharif University of Technology’s study suggesting three scenarios regarding the pandemic coronavirus.

As on Tuesday, 135 new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the country taking the death toll to 988.

Updating the nation on the status of the outbreak at national television, Dr Afruz Eslami said if the people follow the health advisories and begin to cooperate, Iran shall witness 120,000 infections and 12,000 deaths before the outbreak is over. If only moderate cooperation if offered by the public ignoring the guidelines there is huge chance that Iran will record 300,000 cases and 110,000 deaths. On the other hand, if “medical facilities are not supplied in considerable quantities, there will be four million cases, and 3.5 million people may die,” she said.

The virus has infected at least 12 Iranian politicians and officials, both sitting and former. Another 13 or more have been infected and are either quarantined or being treated.

‘No unnecessary travel’

The Islamic State’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday issued a ruling prohibiting unnecessary travel in the nation.

Sources from the Health Ministry have confirmed 16,000, infected case including 1,178 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The public in Iran are paying no heed to the health advisories, ignoring the state’s call to remain inside in their homes.

Adding to the growing Corona problem, angry crowds stormed into the courtyards of Mashhad’s Imam Reza shrine and Qom’s Fatima Masumeh shrine late on Monday night.

The authorities were compelled to announce temporary closure of these shrines were the crowds pray, touch, kiss the shrines following demonstrations by people.

The crowd was later dispersed by police, reported the state media.

Meanwhile, the religious authorities and a Qom seminary in their statement called the demonstration an “insult” to the shrine urging the faithful to rely on “wisdom and patience” amid the closure.

In a latest attempt to contain the outbreak, the authorities have the ‘Fire-celebrations’ welcoming the Persian New Year.

In the meantime, Iran has released 85,000 prisoners on temporary leave on Tuesday, said judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili.

Among those released is Mohammad Hossein Karroubi, son of opposition leader Mehdi Karroubi, who was in jail for nearly two months.

Get the latest updates in tehnology, entertainment, sports, politics and top stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for android and ios