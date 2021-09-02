Panel of Prominent Thought Leaders, Academics, & Policymakers To Speak On Afghanistan After US Troop Withdrawal

Hyderabad: President Biden’s withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan continues to have implications in South Asia and the rest of the world. On Saturday, September 4 from 11 am to 2 pm, The Hindustan Humara Group (HHG) will host a conference where prominent thought leaders, former bureaucrats/policy officials, and academics will discuss the evacuation’s impacts, specifically on India.

Panel Details:

India is a key regional stakeholder which played a huge role through many post-war reconstruction and infrastructural initiatives in Afghanistan. Besides such initiatives like the Salma Dam and the construction of a new parliament building in Kabul for the Afghan government, Indo-Afghan ties have been furthered via people-to-people exchanges. That too, with many Afghan students pursuing higher education in India.

Curated by author/former TOI Resident Editor Kingshuk Nag, Surgical Gastroenterologist Dr. Vinay Kumar, and Siasat Managing Editor Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, the following will lend their expertise:

K. Padmanbhaiah: Chairman of ASCI, Former Home Secretary of India

Vivek Katju: Former Secretary — Ministry of External Affairs, Former Indian Ambassador to Kabul (Via Video call)

Shakti Sinha: Former Secretary to PM AB Vajyapee, Director of ABV Institute of Policy Research & International Studies (Vadodara) (Via Video call)

Iqbal Malhotra: Filmmaker, Author (Via Video call)

Seema Mustafa: President — Editors Guild of India, Editor-in-Chief — The Citizen (Via Video call)

Aftab Kamal Pasha: Professor of Gulf Studies — JNU (New Delhi) (Via Video call)