Panic grips Gandhi hospital, after fire accident at Urology ward

By SM Bilal|   Published: 7th January 2021 12:31 am IST

Hyderabad: Panic gripped at Gandhi Hospital’s urology operation ward on late Wednesday night after a fire broke out.

However no casualties were reported, as Fire and Rescue Services officials reached the spot intime. By the time rescue operation was underway, equipment was damaged.

According to the sources at Gandhi hospitals , a short circuit is suspected to have led to the fire that broke out in the operation theatre on the third floor.

The patients and their attendants at the hospital premises informed the staff of the hospital, police and fire department was alerted.

One fire engine was immediately pressed into service and it reached the spot and the situation was brought under control within minutes.

The police have registered a case and investgation is underway.

