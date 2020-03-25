Panic grips Kashmir as Qayamat (doomsday) rumour spreads

SRINAGAR: Panic gripped the entire Kashmir Valley when rumours spread throughout that Thursday could be the end of the World.

Clashes is also said to be erupted as police intervened mass gathering at Chari Shareef Budgam.

People in Srinagar city, and towns and villages of the Valley, started calling the ‘Azaan’ (Call for Namaz) which is unheard of during the night hours anywhere in the Islamic World.

Unprecedented: in #Kashmir, mu'azzins (a person who recites the call for prayer) are giving Azaan during the night time & praying for the wellbeing of people from the spread of #COVID_19. Air amplified with prayer. pic.twitter.com/b6WtxhWu75 — Ieshan Wani (@Ieshan_W) March 25, 2020

Women and children at many places were crying as rumours said people had seen ‘Dajaal’ (The Doomsday Trumpeter) on the sky.

Many people also said they had seen the name of the Prophet of Islam written across the night sky.

Still others shunned their beds and came out in complete bewilderment asking each other what had actually happened.

These rumours were basically fuelled by news reports that a huge asteroid would pass close to the earth on March 26, 2020.

The news report had quoted NASA officials saying that a potentially hazardous asteroid would skim the earth on March 26, 2020.

The news report gave credence to local rumours because there is a general belief among Kashmiris that ‘Qayamat’ (Doomsday) would happen on a Thursday.

#COVID19 : Late hour Azaans reverberate in Masjids across Valley. Azaans (call for prayer) reverberated in local Masjids across the Valley on late night. Religious clerics had appealed Muslims across the world to give Azaan on late evening as 'Touba Istigfaar'. #Kashmir — فیاض احمد (@kashmir__speaks) March 25, 2020

It must be mentioned that with the discovery of 11 positive cases of COVID-19, people in Kashmir are already living on the edge these days.

The Valley-wide resort by the people to ‘Azaan’ left the authorities clueless for many hours as to what had caused the panic.

Source: IANS inputs

