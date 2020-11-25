Panipat SP, two other cops booked for abetting suicide of ex-councillor

Chandigarh: The Haryana Police has booked Panipat SP Manisha Choudhary and two other cops for allegedly abetting the suicide of a former municipal councillor, an official said on Monday.

The two other police officials against whom the case has been registered include a sub-inspector.

Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava told PTI over the phone that the case was registered on a complaint given by former Panipat councillor Harish Sharma’s daughter.

We have registered an FIR on the complaint given by the daughter of the deceased former councillor, in which she alleged that two officers of the Panipat police, along with the SP, were harassing her father, the DGP said.

When asked under what section the case has been registered, Yadava said,” The FIR has been registered under Section 306 of the IPC (abetment to suicide).”

Police said an FIR was also registered under Section 34 of the IPC (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) at the Model Town police station of Panipat.

A three-member committee headed by ADGP Sandeep Khirwar was earlier formed on the directions of state Home Minister Anil Vij to probe the incident.

Harish Sharma had jumped into a canal on Thursday after being allegedly harassed by police in connection with a case, his family had said.

His family had later told reporters that Sharma was upset after a police case was registered against him, his councillor daughter and eight others.

Police had booked them for some violations in selling firecrackers on Diwali night and allegedly misbehaving with cops.

Harish Sharma’s body was brought out from the canal on Sunday.

His relatives and local residents had placed the body on the NH-44 and had refused to cremate him until a case was lodged against the SP and the two other police officials.

On Monday, a large number of people attended the cremation Sharma in Panipat.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda met the bereaved family and offered his condolences.

Hooda said appropriate action should be taken against whoever is found guilty.

Replying to reporters, Hooda, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the state, said the death of Harish Sharma is an example of where the state is headed to.

The Congress leader demanded from the state government to give a government job to the next of kin of the former councillor.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had hit out at the Haryana government over the incident, saying Sharma was “forced to take the extreme step due to the alleged harassment by the state authorities”.

