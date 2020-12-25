Pankaj Tripathi: Don’t understand why women keep quiet when they go through trauma

Mumbai, Dec 25 : Actor Pankaj Tripathi says he is unable to understand why women prefer to keep quiet instead of opening up whenever they experience some sort of trauma, especially in personal life.

“It’s unknown to me why women keep quiet when they go through trauma in personal life. They are tight-lipped when asked to share their problems. I don’t really know how to decode this, but somehow this (problem) still exists in our society. Even if we stay in liberal urban cities, there still are few sections of society where women are not vocal about their problems,” the actor said.

Tripathi’s observation resonates in his new release, the web series “Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors”. In the show, he plays lawyer Madhav Mishra, who fights the case of Anu Chandra (played by Kirti Kulhari), a woman who is arrested for killing her husband Vikram Chandra, a hotshot lawyer played by Jisshu Sengupta. As the story unfolds, the emerges the seemingly open and shut case has layers, and that Anu might have been a victim in her marital life.

“In the series Madhav Mishra struggles to understand why Anuradha Chandra killed her husband and what was her real motive behind doing so!” Tripathi said.

Directed by Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukerjee, and written by Apurva Asrani, the series also features Deepti Naval, Shilpa Shukla, Mita Vashisht, Pankaj Saraswat, and Ayaz Khan, and streams on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

