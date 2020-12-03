Para-athletics coach tests Corona positive

New Delhi, Dec 3 : Para-athletics coach Nawal Singh has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) announced on Thursday. Singh is part of a national camp currently on at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

“Singh is recovering and is in home quarantine at present. All athletes training under him are in quarantine at their residential facility in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium hostel,” SAI said in a statement on Thursday.

There has been a spate of positive cases among athletes of various sports in the recent past.

On Sunday, boxer Duryodhan Singh Negi (69 kg), who was training at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) in Patiala, had tested positive for Coronavirus. Negi was currently asymptomatic and had been shifted to Columbia Asia Hospital as a precautionary measure.

On November 25, SAI had announced that shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar, who is ranked world No.1 in men’s 10m air rifle and has qualified for the Olympics, had tested positive for the deadly virus, and that he too was asymptomatic and was in home quarantine.

Besides, Narsingh Yadav, a 74kg freestyle wrestler, Gurpreet Singh (77kg Greco-Roman), and physiotherapist Vishal Rai, too, have tested positive for coronavirus. “All three are asymptomatic and have been moved to Sonepat’s Bhagwan Mahavir Das Hospital as a precautionary measure,” SAI had said in a statement.

