Paranormal activist Steve Huff claims he spoke to Sidharth Shukla’s spirit (VIDEO)

Mumbai: American paranormal activist Steve Huff and his conversations with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged spirit had made the internet talking last year. Now, after one year, the expert is once again making headlines for his claims of having spoken to actor Sidharth Shukla’s spirit.

For the unversed, Sidharth passed away on September 2 in Mumbai. He died due to heart attack and was 40.

Huff’s alleged ‘soul speaking’ session with Sidharth Shukla

Huff conducted his ‘soul speaking’ session on September 4 and soon after, he uploaded a video on his YouTube channel – Huff Paranormal. He posted the video on September 9 which received over 1 million views.

In the video, Huff is trying to talk to Sidharth through his ‘soul speaking’ device. He asks the alleged spirit, “Where are you right now?”, to which a voice is heard saying, “I’m in huff.. Must get my dog.”

He then asks the spirit any message to your mother, the voice said, “I am dead”. When Steve asked any messages for loved ones, the voice said, “I’ll calm your tears.”

A few snippets of the video are being immensely on social media and YouTube.

With Sushant Singh Rajput

In 2020, when Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans were digesting the fact that he is no more, Huff came up with a video claiming that he had a session with the late actor.

In the video, Steven Huff is seen questioning the ‘spirit’ of Sushant. A voice can be heard responding to his questions including if he (Sushant) is getting light ‘there’ and if he needs something; the voice is heard saying, “I am getting the light” and “need love”.

In the second video, Huff is seen asking the ‘spirit’ about what happened the night before he died and if someone had indeed killed him. The ‘spirit’s’ voice is again heard revealing that Sushant had a ‘big argument with men’ and ‘they brought nails’.

However, many Indian paranormal activists condemned the video as a fake communication with the deceased actor and even called it as a mere publicity stunt.

About Steve Huff

Steve Huff is a photographer, paranormal researcher, who owns the blog and YouTube channel called ‘Huff Paranormal’. He claims to be the inventor of a few powerful devices that help connect with the dead, called ‘The Portal’ and ‘The Wonderbox’.