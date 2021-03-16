Parents booked in UP for killing daughter

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), March 16 : The parents of a woman, and two others, have been booked for allegedly killing their daughter for jewellery and money.

In his complaint to police, Surendra Pal of Chandupur village alleged that his wife Saraswati Devi had gone to her parent’s home in Rooppur Krapa village under Sungarhi police station for ‘Hariyali Teej’ festival in 2019 with her jewellery and Rs 30,000 cash.

He said that she was not allowed to return by her parents.

“After waiting for her return for a long time, my father Ramchandra, along with three relatives, visited my wife’s parental house to fetch her, but they were abused, thrashed and threatened by her parents Heera Lal and Bhagwanta Devi and their two relatives Nand Kishore and Kirti Devi and a few locals,” Surendra said.

“On December 14 last year, I received information over the phone that my wife had died and her body had even been cremated,” said Surendra alleging that his wife was murdered by her parents for the sake of her jewellery and cash.

“I approached Sungarhi police station and senior police officers for lodging of an FIR, but they refused. Then I moved the court after which the FIR was lodged,” he said.

SHO Shrikant Dwivedi said four named accused have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

