Parents play crucial role in children’s progress in life: Barkatulla Khan

Hyderabad: “The secret of a nation’s progress is found in the education and grooming provided by parents to their children,” said Barkatullah Khan – an International Trainers Academy USA Certified Master Trainer – Founder and Director – Talent Empowerment Solutions (TES).

Khan was addressing a parents seminar on “How to educate and groom children” under the aegis of Siasat Urdu Daily and Faiz e Aam Trust.

Khan said that the mothers are the first school of the children and the fathers teach them how to walk and progress in life. “The secret of the children’s good health and their bright future is also in the hands of their parents”.

“The good grooming and values inculcated by parents make the children assets of the country. The spirit to respect elders, help the poor and needy and stand with the oppressed and other such values are inculcated by the parents,” Khan said.

Khan said that the grooming of the children is not an easy task as it requires an immense amount of patience on the part of their parents.

Barkat Khan presented a PowerPoint presentation in the Seminar which was not only attended by the audience but was also watched live by hundreds of thousands of viewers of the Siasat’s Facebook and TV channel across the world.

Khan’s presentation also shed light on the negative impact of the Corona pandemic and the closure of the educational institutions. He advised the parents how to ward off such negative impacts from their children. He termed the grooming of children as an art and science.

One such negative impact of the lockdown is that the children got addicted to the games on phones. The parents must counsel their children and told them that everything is good within a limit.

“The parents must also give a message to their children that their love for them is not blind and they cannot compromise with regard to their health and well-being,” Khan said.

Khan also advised the parents to create a pleasant environment in their homes and they must try to give as much time as possible for their children. “They must drop the children to the schools and pick them up and at least be with them on dinner. The children must also be taken for an outing at least once in a month,” Khan said.

Those present in the Seminar were Secretary Faiz-e-aam Trust Iftekhar Husain, Managing Editor of Siasat Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Syed Haider Ali, Dr. M A Waheed, Chairman Rotary Club Mohammed Moinuddin, Muhammad Basheeruddin Farooqui and others.