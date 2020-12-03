Parents-to-be Anushka, Virat’s net worth will make your jaws drop

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are no doubt one of the most popular, stylish and power couple in the world of both sports and entertainment. Anushka is one of the most finest and gorgeous actress of B-town and Virat continues to make India proud with his cricket captainship.

Their romance and later their Italian wedding had their fans going gaga about them.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s story began on the sets of a commercial shoot after which they fell in love, got married and are now expecting a baby together.

With love, success and all other amazing things happening in Virushka’s life, here’s looking at their combined net worth.

Anushka Sharma’s net worth

As per GQ India report, the net worth of Anushka Sharma is Rs 350 crore. She earned Rs 28.67 crore and Rs 45.83 crore in 2019 and 2018 respectively.

She might have not signed any acting projects since December 2018 but she has been producing a lot of movies under her production house, Clean Slate Films. Anushka Sharma also has multiple endorsements and magazine shoots lined up every now and then. The beauty also launched her own fashion label, Nush.

Anushka Sharma is also the brand ambassador to Manyavar, Godrej, Myntra, Shyam Steel, Rajnigandha, Lavie, Cox N Kings, Nivea, Pantene, Standard Chartered Bank, Google Pixel, Elle 18 and Pantene to name a few.

Virat Kohli’s net worth

According to a report by GQ India, Kohli’s net worth is around Rs 900 crore.The 2019 earnings took Virat’s total net worth to Rs 900 crore. However, this was as of January 2020.

Later this year, Virat has been a part of the much-celebrated Indian Premier League (IPL). From what is being reported, Virat was paid Rs 18 crore this year for being a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL. This makes him the highest-paid player in the IPL.

Additionally, his annual salary from BCCI is a respectable Rs 7 crore.

Virat Kohli also earns via multiple endorsements under brands like Myntra, Uber, Audi, MRF, Manyavar and Tissot among others. He is also a proud owner of two restaurants.

Virushka’s combined net worth

As per various reports, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s net worth is nearly 1200 crore.

In 2019, Indian skipper Virat Kohli beat Akshay Kumar as the richest celeb to top the Forbes Celebrity 100 list. Meanwhile his wife Anushka Sharma made it to the twenty-first position, despite having no films released since 2018.

Apart from above mentioned, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma owns a swanky and luxurious apartment in Mumbai. Their 7,171-square-foot home reportedly costs Rs 34 crore and is located in the Omkar 1973 building in Tower C. The star couple also owns a property in Gurgaon worth Rs 80 crore.

Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child in January 2021.