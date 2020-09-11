Paresh Rawal appointed as next Chairman of National School of Drama

By Sameer Published: 11th September 2020 12:46 pm IST
Paresh Rawal

New Delhi: The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appointed veteran actor Paresh Rawal as the new chairman of the National School of Drama (NSD).

The school made the announcement about its new chairman through a tweet.

“We are glad to inform ‘Hon’ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn has appointed renowned actor & Padma Shri @sirpareshrawal as chairman of @nsd_india.’ NSD family welcome the legend to shower his guidance to NSD for achieving new heights,” stated the NSD tweet.

Paresh Rawal will be taking over the position of chairman from prominent theatre artist Arjun Deo Charan who is chairing it at present.

Source: ANI
