Paritosh Tripathi returns as TRP Mama

By News Desk 1 Published: 22nd August 2020 4:53 am IST
Paritosh Tripathi returns as TRP Mama

Mumbai, Aug 21 : Actor-comedian Paritosh Tripathi, who became popular as host TRP Mama on a dance reality show, is back reprising the role.

Paritosh’s act as TRP mama, the host of “Super Dancer”, became a small screen favourite all over India. He will enact the avatar again on the show “India’s Best Dancer”. He will be seen sharing the stage as TRP Mama with hosts Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh of the show this weekend.

“It was a great feeling, shooting again as TRP Mama on a dance-based reality show. I am playing TRP Mama after almost a year. I am very excited and emotional about this,” he said.

READ:  Chhetri heaps praise on Dhoni, Raina on social media

“It’s a Ganesh Mahotsav special episode. Bharti, Haarsh and I crack many jokes on the show,” added Paritosh, who has posted behind the scenes photos with the show judge Geeta Kapur on Instagram.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close