Parking complexes: GHMC to begin work soon

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 30th August 2021 11:24 am IST
GHMC to introduce multilevel parking facility in Hyderabad
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Photo used for representational purpose only.

Hyderabad: It is more than 5 years since the GHMC identified lands for parking complexes in the city. The Municipal body had finalized the identification of lands where parking complexes will be constructed through public and private participation.

The public and private initiatives are under review for the last five years. The GHMC is taking interest afresh to implement the project in two locations in the city.

Foundation stone was laid in Khazane Amra Khilwat while the other location is the old bus stand at Charminar which has turned into a dumping ground now.

MS Education Academy

The total land at Khilwat is 5912 sq. yards and the land at the old bus stand is 4033 sq. yards. Some private companies are given the responsibility to review the construction work of the parking complexes.

In addition, more parking complexes are to be constructed at Nalgonda Cross Road, Chanda Nagar, Miyapur, Lalapet, Chilkalguda Municipal Market, Shankar Veedhi, and Raniganj. These projects shall be finalized once the lands for them are identified.

It is expected that the traffic woes in the city can be ended once the parking complexes are ready.

Foundation stones can be laid before the next Lok Sabha elections. The GHMC officials admit that the Corporation is suffering from a financial crunch. In such a scenario, the Project shall be completed or not only the time will tell.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button