Parking complexes: GHMC to begin work soon

Hyderabad: It is more than 5 years since the GHMC identified lands for parking complexes in the city. The Municipal body had finalized the identification of lands where parking complexes will be constructed through public and private participation.

The public and private initiatives are under review for the last five years. The GHMC is taking interest afresh to implement the project in two locations in the city.

Foundation stone was laid in Khazane Amra Khilwat while the other location is the old bus stand at Charminar which has turned into a dumping ground now.

The total land at Khilwat is 5912 sq. yards and the land at the old bus stand is 4033 sq. yards. Some private companies are given the responsibility to review the construction work of the parking complexes.

In addition, more parking complexes are to be constructed at Nalgonda Cross Road, Chanda Nagar, Miyapur, Lalapet, Chilkalguda Municipal Market, Shankar Veedhi, and Raniganj. These projects shall be finalized once the lands for them are identified.

It is expected that the traffic woes in the city can be ended once the parking complexes are ready.

Foundation stones can be laid before the next Lok Sabha elections. The GHMC officials admit that the Corporation is suffering from a financial crunch. In such a scenario, the Project shall be completed or not only the time will tell.