‘Parotas’ are not rotis: 18% GST ruling cooks up storm

NEW DELHI: What is the difference between a roti and a Paratha? Apart from the taste, it is 18 per cent GST that can be imposed on Parotas (or Parathas) because these need to be heated before consumption.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter on Friday after the Karnataka bench of Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR) ruled recently that ‘Parotas’ are not rotis and, therefore, can be taxed at higher 18 per cent GST compared to 5 per cent for rotis because they need to be heated before consumption.

“With all the other challenges the country is facing, it makes you wonder if we should be worrying about an existential crisis for the ‘Parota.’ In any case, given Indian jugaad skills, I’m pretty sure there will be a new breed of ‘Parotis’ that will challenge any categorization,” Mahindra tweeted.

With all the other challenges the country is facing, it makes you wonder if we should be worrying about an existential crisis for the ‘Parota.’ In any case, given Indian jugaad skills, I’m pretty sure there will be a new breed of ‘Parotis’ that will challenge any categorisation! https://t.co/IwHXKYpGHG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 12, 2020

The Karnataka bench’s order comes after a Bengaluru-based ready-to-cook food maker sought the authority for more clarification on GST rates for variants of parotas.

As the post went viral, Twitterati flooded the social media with their reactions.

Kerala "Parota" is not "Roti" and hence would attract a higher GST tax of 18%.



The Authority of Advance Ruling (AAR) found that unlike rotis which are ready to eat, Parotas need to be heated before consumption.



It's a Mad Mad World!!!! pic.twitter.com/uH43smYpPm — Advaid അദ്വൈത് 🌹 (@Advaidism) June 12, 2020

Parotas and Rotis are completely different. If these are same then replace your daily roti with parotas and see the change in bulge. Ask any nutritionist or simply google.



Logic can't be given a back seat when mind is kept blindfolded.



Bureaucracy lives with reasons and logic. https://t.co/ed5Q0cLWfH — Kunal (@kunalone) June 12, 2020

Meanwhile, in India, the next burning question for the tax authorities will be if plain paranthas served cold are rotis or parotas… pic.twitter.com/G71LuaA8mf — Andy Mukherjee (@andymukherjee70) June 12, 2020

When my dietician said Poori and Parotha are rich food I thought she was talking about calories 🙄 pic.twitter.com/S9ldlfcFqX — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) June 12, 2020

The company called iD Fresh Food contended that its products should be treated in the same way as khakhra, plain chapati or roti under the law.

iD Fresh Food in a statement on Friday said it has decided to appeal further on this matter.

“We have decided to appeal against the recent ruling by the Authority of Advance Ruling (AAR) Karnataka that ‘parota’ as classified under Chapter Heading 2106 is not khakhra, plain chapati, or roti, so 18 per cent of GST is applicable,” said PC Musthafa, CEO and Co-founder, iD Fresh Food.

Source: With IANS inputs

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.